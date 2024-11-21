Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Putnam ESG High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 19,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21.
About Putnam ESG High Yield ETF
