Q2 EPS Forecast for Ameriprise Financial Boosted by Analyst

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.31. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.41 per share.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $561.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.02. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $345.43 and a fifty-two week high of $569.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.