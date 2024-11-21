Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Qurate Retail has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $53.15.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

