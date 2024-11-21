RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 27,366 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 27,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $299,931.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,178,040 shares in the company, valued at $34,831,318.40. This represents a 0.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RE/MAX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 21.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

