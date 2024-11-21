Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JFrog (FROG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2024 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – JFrog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/8/2024 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – JFrog had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – JFrog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 478,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,891. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Get JFrog Ltd alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,489 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after acquiring an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,417,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JFrog by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 593,478 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.