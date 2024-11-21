Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

