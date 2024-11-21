Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $751,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $743.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $736.01 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $961.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.14. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

