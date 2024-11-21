Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

RGA stock opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $233.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

