Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TD FY2025 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.71. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 68.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,658,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,828,000 after purchasing an additional 672,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.