Research Analysts Set Expectations for CM FY2026 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

