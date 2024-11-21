Robert I. Kauffman Sells 67,590 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $754,980.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,974,847.42. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 219,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,476. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hagerty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

