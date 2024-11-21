Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 20,600 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,706.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 115,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$289,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$8,636.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,500.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGC opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.16. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

