Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FBIO

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 28.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 763,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,365.76. This represents a 26.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

