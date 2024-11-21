Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.15 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.