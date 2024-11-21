Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %
Walmart stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $88.29.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.49.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
