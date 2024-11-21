Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.49.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

