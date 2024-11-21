Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 362 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,319,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

