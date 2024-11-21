Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $98.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

