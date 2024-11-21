Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 575,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,808. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

