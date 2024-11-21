Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 1,031,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 753,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$515.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Rusoro Mining

In related news, Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00. Also, Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,500 shares of company stock worth $215,911. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Articles

