Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 1,031,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 753,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$515.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
