RW Investment Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

RW Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

