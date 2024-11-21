Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $559.18 and last traded at $558.74. Approximately 227,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 385,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.49 and its 200-day moving average is $438.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.