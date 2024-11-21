Salvatore Jr. Lento Sells 2,157 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) insider Salvatore Jr. Lento sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,412.10. This trade represents a 23.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

