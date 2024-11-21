Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,777.82. The trade was a 32.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,925. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

