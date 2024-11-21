Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.03). Approximately 47,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 40,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.01).
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.71. The company has a market capitalization of £67.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,025.00 and a beta of -0.13.
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.