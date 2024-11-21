Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.03). Approximately 47,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 40,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.01).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.71. The company has a market capitalization of £67.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,025.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

