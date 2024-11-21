Science Applications International Corporation Appoints John K. Tien, Jr. to Board of DirectorsRESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) announced today the appointment of John K. Tien, Jr. as a member

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Science Applications International’s 8K filing here.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

