Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $492.60 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.84.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

