Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.72% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.