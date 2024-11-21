Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.43 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $295,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 485,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,676,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $188.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $977.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.