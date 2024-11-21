Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 123,083 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,083 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.51% of DigitalBridge Group worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256,016 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,409 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 111,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $39,033,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.