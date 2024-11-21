Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 33,928 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,543,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 327,802 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,222,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 513,647 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

