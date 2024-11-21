Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,919 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Select Water Solutions worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Water Solutions

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.