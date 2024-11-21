Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares changing hands.
Semafo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.77.
About Semafo
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semafo
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.