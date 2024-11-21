Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.85 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 322944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 19.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $515.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,237. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 642,982 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 84,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

