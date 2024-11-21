Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 924666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Seven & i Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

