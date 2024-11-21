Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,045.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 37,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

