Smithfield Trust Co Has $84.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $84,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

