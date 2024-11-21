Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envoi LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,232,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $753.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $872.25 and a 200 day moving average of $869.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $715.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

