Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% during the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $57,721,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 709.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $6,555,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $174.50 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $183.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

