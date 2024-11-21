Smithfield Trust Co Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,507,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,262,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.79 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.