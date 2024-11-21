SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

