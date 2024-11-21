Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Speedy Hire Trading Down 7.8 %

LON SDY opened at GBX 26.73 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.29. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($47,829.94). 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

