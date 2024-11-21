Spire Inc. Reveals Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) made public its financial outcomes for the three and twelve months concluding on September 30, 2024. The company disseminated an earnings news release on November 20, 2024, announcing these results. The detailed figures can be found in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the willfully filed report.

In conjunction with this disclosure, Spire demonstrated its dedication to transparency by announcing the Company’s earnings news release encompassing the specified period. The release contains vital information for investors and stakeholders regarding the financial standing of the company.

This announcement furthers Spire Inc.’s commitment to keeping its shareholders and the general public well-informed about its financial well-being and performance. The company’s consistent disclosures serve to provide clarity and accountability to its stakeholders and the wider financial community.

It is essential to note that the details outlined in this report are shared in accordance with Item 2.02 and 7.01 of the SEC filings and are not intended for solicitation or marketing purposes.

The exhibit accompanying this filing elaborates on the company’s press release dated November 20, 2024. The information presented in this report, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, is disclosed for transparency purposes and is not to be considered as part of any registration statement or as incorporated by reference into any other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spire Inc. continues its commitment to open communication and financial transparency with its stakeholders, as evidenced by this recent disclosure. For further detailed financial information and analysis, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the document in its entirety.

This communication is being made in the context of ensuring a robust and transparent communication channel with all interested parties and conforms to the standards outlined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

