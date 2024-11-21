Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $27.73. Spyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 830,115 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $827,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

