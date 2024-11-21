SSI Investment Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.