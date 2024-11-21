SSI Investment Management LLC Buys 80,054 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,054 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,494 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

