Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Stock Price Down 18% – Should You Sell?

Stadler Rail AG (OTC:SRAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Stadler Rail Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Stadler Rail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolling Stock; Service & Components; and Signalling. The Rolling Stock segment manufactures various rail vehicles comprising high-speed, intercity, city transport, locomotives, tailor-made, and regional trains, as well as passenger coaches, light rails, and trams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.