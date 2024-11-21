STAR Financial Bank Has $306,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. McAdam LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

