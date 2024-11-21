STAR Financial Bank Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.81. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

