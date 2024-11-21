Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,619,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,778,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

