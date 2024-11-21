Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,620 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $27,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $103.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

